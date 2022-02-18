Biggest victory in PSL history: List of biggest wins in Pakistan Super League

Biggest victory in PSL: Multan Sultans were part of a record-breaking match in the Pakistan Super League today.

During the 25th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Pakistan Super League between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators by 117 runs to register the biggest victory in the history of the tournament.

Chasing a formidable 246-run target, Gladiators were bundled out for 128 in 15.5 overs despite batter Umar Akmal’s 34th T20 half-century. Barring Akmal’s 50 (23) with the help of two fours and six sixes and opening batter Jason Roy’s 19-ball 38, Quetta’s batters failed to put up a fight on a supportive surface.

An all-round bowling performance for Sultans saw Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, David Willey and Asif Afridi picking a couple of wickets.

However, it was Multan’s superb batting performance which powered them to a thumping victory at the Gaddafi Stadium today. Individual half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan (83*), Rilee Rossouw (71) and Shan Masood (57) at strike rates of 153,70, 273.07 and 150 respectively propelled MS to 245-3 in 20 overs after captain Rizwan won the toss and chose to bat.

Having missed the highest-ever PSL innings total by a couple of runs, Sultans surely put on display the highest PSL 2022 innings total in Lahore this afternoon. Rizwan and Masood, who have consistently been among the best batters in PSL 7, further bolstered their respective positions in the list of highest run-scorers this season.

Biggest victory in PSL history

Winner Margin Target Opposition Ground Year Multan Sultans 117 246 Quetta Gladiators Lahore 2022 Multan Sultans 110 184 Quetta Gladiators Abu Dhabi 2021 Multan Sultans 80 170 Lahore Qalandars Abu Dhabi 2021 Islamabad United 71 199 Lahore Qalandars Lahore 2020 Quetta Gladiators 67 181 Karachi Kings Dubai 2018 Lahore Qalandars 63 195 Quetta Gladiators Dubai 2016 Karachi Kings 63 189 Multan Sultans Dubai 2018 Peshawar Zalmi 61 204 Karachi Kings Karachi 2019 Peshawar Zalmi 61 198 Quetta Gladiators Abu Dhabi 2021 Peshawar Zalmi 58 149 Quetta Gladiators Lahore 2017

In terms of wickets, Peshawar Zalmi (vs Lahore Qalandars in Sharjah in 2018), Karachi Kings (vs Lahore Qalandars in Karachi in 2020) and Islamabad United (vs Quetta Gladiators in Abu Dhabi in 2021) have won a PSL match by 10 wickets each.