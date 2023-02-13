PSL 2023 Live Telecast Channel in India and UK: When and where to watch Pakistan Super League matches in India 2023?

The eighth season of the Pakistan Super League is all in readiness of kick-starting in less than a couple of hours from now with defending champions Lahore Qalandars facing Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium. For those who don’t know, PSL 2023 tournament opener is going to be a rematch of PSL 2022 final.

An outright cricketing carnival in the country, PSL 8 would be looking to emulate success from the last season in terms of alluring spectators to all the four venues. With Pakistan hosting the full season of the PSL for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, it should aid PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) in setting new heights with respect to gaining traction.

The six-team tournament will be played over a 35-day period. Each team will face all other teams twice in the league stage before a four-match knockout leg to be played entirely in Lahore next month. With as many as five teams lifting the PSL trophy once each thus far, it will be interesting to see if any of them wins a PSL title for the second time or Islamabad United manages to win it for a record third time.

PSL 2023 Live Telecast Channel in India and UK

Much like all the international cricket in Pakistan, Sony Pictures Network will also be broadcasting Pakistan Super League 2023 in India. Although Sony Sports Network haven’t provided exact names of the channels as of now, fans can expect them to dedicate a particular channel to the PSL for the next five weeks.

Additionally, Sony LIV will also be live streaming PSL 2023 for the Indian audiences. Readers must note that Sony will be doing the same only in English commentary.

As far as fans in the UK and USA are concerned, they will be able to watch PSL 8 on Sky Sports and Willow TV respectively. Fans residing in the Caribbean, however, will have to tune in to Flow Sports to watch this competition. Cricket enthusiasts in Australia and New Zealand will have to switch to Fox Sports and Sky Sport to watch PSL 2023 matches respectively.

Local fans in Pakistan, meanwhile, have an array of options with respect to this tournament. While PTV Sports, A Sports and TEN Sports will be broadcasting these matches in Pakistan, Daraz, Tapmad and Tamasha will be streaming them there.

Date – 13/02/2023 (Monday) – 19/03/2023 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 09:30 AM & 02:30 PM (England), 03:00 PM & 08:00 PM (India) and 02:30 PM & 07:30 PM (Pakistan).

TV Channels – Sony Sports Network (South Asia), PTV Sports & Sky Sports (UK), A Sports & TEN Sports (Pakistan), Willow TV (North America), Fox Sports (Australia) and Sky Sport (New Zealand).

Streaming platform – Sony LIV (South Asia), Kayo app (Australia) and Daraz, Tapmad & Tamasha (Pakistan).