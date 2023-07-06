Why Is James Anderson Not Playing Today: Has The English Pacer Been Dropped For Leeds Ashes Test?

ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) announced England’s Playing XI for the highly anticipated third Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2023 series a day before the match. Legendary pacer James Anderson does not find a place in the starting XI which also includes two more changes to the line-up which played the second Test at Lord’s.

The board had already announced a 15-member squad on the day the side had suffered a 43-run loss against Australia to go 0-2 down in a five-match series. Anderson was part of the squad which excluded rookie spinner Rehan Amhed, who was earlier roped in as injury cover for all-rounder Moeen Ali. Pacer Matthew Potts had also been left out as the final change to the previous squad.

As for Anderson, a few reports had already hinted on his absence from the Leeds Test, with voices pertaining the absence of a genuine hit-the-deck pacer intensifying after the end of Lord’s Test.

Why Is James Anderson Not Playing Today vs Australia At Headingley?

Confirming all the changes from the previous Test, the official ECB release stated, “Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood are included. They replace James Anderson and Josh Tongue, who are rested and Ollie Pope is out of the rest of the series after dislocating his right shoulder at Lord’s.”

It is worth of a mention that Anderson hasn’t been dropped, but rested for this match. Having gone ahead with the short-ball ploy at Lord’s, the 40-year-old was not really effective as express pace isn’t his forte.

Having managed to scalp a mere three wickets in the first two matches while conceding runs at an average of 75.33, Anderson’s performance was not even close to his reputation. With talks around his age-factor always around the corner with each passing Test, Anderson cleared once and for all that his poor performance so far has nothing to to with his age.

Although, in a column for The Telegraph a couple of days ago, he had went on to admit that he is going through a lean patch but believes to have not being bowling badly.

Ben Stokes Hints At James Anderson Returning For Manchester Test

England captain Ben Stokes has hinted of a possible return for Anderson during the fourth Test at Old Trafford scheduled to begin from July 19. Stokes mentioned how crucial a rest this may prove to be for the veteran pacer, who will likely give it his all with the ball in hand while running in from the stadium’s Jimmy Anderson End.

“It’s a good chance for Jimmy to have a rest up and then get ready to charge in from the Jimmy Anderson End at Old Trafford next week,” remarked Stokes to ESPNcricinfo.

Manchester Test will be followed by the fifth and final match of the series at The Oval between July 27-31.