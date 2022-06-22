Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy final Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch MUM vs MP Ranji final?

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy final Live Telecast: Ranji Trophy 2021-22 final will begin in Bengaluru from today.

During the first day of the final match of the ongoing season of Ranji Trophy in Bengaluru, Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw has won the toss and chose to bat against Madhya Pradesh.

“We’ll bat first. It seems a good wicket apart from the conditions. I’ve played [here] earlier with the red ball as well. I think it’s gonna be a good wicket to bat on,” Shaw told Star Sports at the toss.

Most successful team in the history of India’s premier domestic first-class competition, Mumbai are searching for a 42nd Ranji title. Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, are yet to lift their maiden Ranji title.

Mumbai Playing 11 – Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi.

Madhya Pradesh Playing 11 – Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Anubhav Agarwal, Gourav Yadav, Parth Sahani.

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy final Live Telecast Channel in India

Tried and tested Star Sports Network is broadcasting and streaming Ranji Trophy 2021-22 final match just like the recently concluded 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Fans will be able to see this five-day match on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar with a paid subscription. It is worth mentioning that Ranji Trophy final won’t be available on any other streaming platform in the country.

Madhya Pradesh 🆚 Mumbai 🔥

Time for the 2022 #RanjiTrophy FINAL ⚔️🤩 Go well @PrithviShaw and Sarfaraz Khan 💙#MPvMUM pic.twitter.com/sYKlPuyxmv — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) June 22, 2022

Date – 22/06/2022 (Wednesday) – 26/06/2022 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 09:30 PM (IST).

TV Channels – Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD (India).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).