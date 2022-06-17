Netherlands vs England commentators 2022: Full list of Viaplay commentators for NED vs ENG ODIs

Netherlands vs England commentators 2022: A five-member commentary panel is calling Netherlands vs England ODIs.

England kick-started their first-ever bilateral series against Netherlands in a record-breaking fashion. Playing an ODI against the Dutch after as many as 11 years, England registered the highest-ever ODI score of 498/4 in 50 overs after being invited to bat first by home captain Pieter Seelaar. It is also the highest List A innings total surpassing Surrey’s 496/4 against Gloucestershire at The Oval 15 years ago.

Individual centuries by vice-captain Jos Buttler (162*) and top-order batters Dawid Malan (125) and Phil Salt (122) powered England to this world record in Amstelveen today. Batting at No. 6 with just over five overs remaining in the innings, batter Liam Livingstone also contributed with a hard-hitting 66* (22) comprising of six fours and sixes each at a strike rate of 200.

As far as the centurions are concerned, Buttler scored the second-fastest ODI century for an English batter hitting seven fours and 14 sixes at a strike rate of 231.42 today.

Buttler, who shared an 89-ball 184-run third-wicket partnership along with Malan, followed it with an unbeaten 32-ball 91-run stand alongside Livingstone. Buttler, 31, received an ideal foundation in the form of a 169-ball 222-run second-wicket partnership between Salt and Malan.

In what was a forgettable day for Netherlands’ bowlers, Seelaar was the pick of them with bowling figures of 9-0-83-2. New-ball bowler Logan van Beek and Shane Snater picked a wicket apiece at the VRA Ground on Friday.

Not being actively broadcast around the world, this three-match ODI series between England and Netherlands is being called by a five-member commentary panel.

Mark Butcher was the captain when Surrey posted 496/4 – the highest List A total. Today he is on commentary… #NEDvENG — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) June 17, 2022

Broadcaster and journalist Brian Murgatroyd, former Netherlands cricketers Peter Borren and Niall O’Brien and former England cricketers Mark Butcher and Dominic Cork are the five commentators for this ODI series.