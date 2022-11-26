“Never felt energy like that in a cricket game”: Virat Kohli reminisces blessed evening during India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match at MCG

India vs Pakistan match in the last T20 World Cup 2022 was certainly of the best games in the tournament. The game brought the best out of Virat Kohli, and the ‘King Kohli’ chants were at their peak after the match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

There were a lot of rain threats in the game, but it was a full-fledged game, where Pakistan scored 159-8 in the 1st innings. Arshdeep Singh took the wickets of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan early, but Shan Masood and Iftekhar Ahmed scored half-centuries.

In reply, the Indian team lost 4 wickets for just 31 runs, but Kohli was in the mode of redemption. India needed 28 runs in the last 8 deliveries, but Kohli showed his masterclass, and India won the match by 4 wickets at the end. He scored 82 runs in 53 balls at a S/R of 154.72 and won the Player of the match award.

Virat Kohli reminisces blessed evening during India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match

Virat Kohli made a post on Instagram where he remembered his knock against Pakistan in the recent T20 World Cup 2022. He insists that he never felt that kind of energy in a cricket game ever and said the day will always be special in his heart.

“October 23rd 2022 will always be special in my heart. Never felt energy like that in a cricket game before. What a blessed evening that was,” Virat Kohli said in his Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Virat has played some sensational innings in the past as well, but this inning against Pakistan has to be one of his best-ever knocks. The shots that he played against Haris Rauf were just amazing to watch, where he smashed Pakistan’s bowler for two continuous sixes on the last two balls of the 19th over.

The first six that Virat smashed toward the straight boundary at the MCG was a ridiculous shot, and ICC described Kohli’s shot as the greatest single T20 shot. Even Australian legend Ricky Ponting said that the shot will go down in the history books. Kohli finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer with 296 runs at 98.67.