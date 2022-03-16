New RR captain 2022 IPL: Name of Rajasthan Royals captain 2022 IPL

New RR captain 2022: Rajasthan Royals’ tweet has initiated discussion around their captain for Indian Premier League 2022.

Social media interaction including interaction with both players and fans has become one of the common ways of building up to an Indian Premier League season. The upcoming 15th season is no different as all franchises are already in the middle of uploading entertaining content across their social media platforms.

Rajasthan Royals had a field day on social media platform Twitter where they staged a hilarious incident of spinner Yuzvendra Chahal hacking their account.

In what started as Chahal posting his photo as the new captain of the franchise, it was followed by direct messages to fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler and director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara.

New RR captain 2022

It is worth mentioning that a series of tweets posted on Wednesday were just to allure fans’ interest in the build-up to IPL 2022. Therefore, Sanju Samson will continue to lead the franchise in his second season as captain. Highest wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chahal has never led an IPL franchise in the past.

Account was hacked, ignore all tweets and DMs 🙄 pic.twitter.com/VTZsn7B35P — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 16, 2022

Samson, who had become Royals’s sixth captain in IPL 2021 to follow the likes of Shane Warne (55), Shane Watson (21), Rahul Dravid (34), Steven Smith (27) and Ajinkya Rahane (24), had failed to lead his team to the playoffs as five wins and nine losses in 14 league matches had resulted in RR finishing as the seventh-ranked team on the points table.

Post retaining Samson (INR 14 crore), Buttler (INR 10 crore) and rookie batter Yashasvi Jaiswal (INR 4 crore), Rajasthan bought 21 more players (spending a grand total of INR 89.05 crore) during the mega auction held in Bengaluru last month.

RR squad 2022 IPL

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, KC Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.