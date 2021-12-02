“New school batting is hit a six then another six”: David Hussey wants to replicate KKR’s approach with Melbourne Stars in BBL 11

BBL 11: Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey wishes to follow the Kolkata Knight Riders’ template with Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.

The BBL is about to start in Australia, with the first game to be played on 5 December 2021. Melbourne Stars is one of the fan-favourite teams with the likes of Maxwell, Stoinis, and Zampa, but they have not won a single title. With the new season arriving, they are again termed as the title favourites.

David Hussey, the coach of the Stars talked with ESPN Cricinfo before the tournament. He joined the team in 2019-20, where they lost in the finals against Sydney Sixers. However, they could not even reach the playoffs in the 2020-21 season.

“I actually learned more about [the job] last year when we’re not playing as well than the first year when everything was going smoothly,” Hussey said.

“A lot of man management, a lot of strategy meetings, and sometimes your strategy is not always correct.”

BBL 11: David Hussey wants to implement Brendon McCullum’s role in KKR with the Melbourne Stars

David Hussey works with Brendon McCullum in IPL as an assistant coach of the KKR. He has revealed that Brendon believes in his assistants, and David wants to do the same with the Stars staff. He has Ben Rohrer and Clint McKay as assistants in the BBL 2021-22. KKR turned their fortunes around in the second half of IPL 2021 by playing bold cricket.

Hussey also wants the Melbourne Stars side to play expressive cricket in the BBL. They have signed Joe Clarke, whereas the likes of Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell are also there in the team. The players like Beau Webster, Hilton Cartwright, and Nick Larkin can also play the part.

“Old school T20 batting is hit a six and a one,” Hussey said.

“But new school batting is hit a six then another six. Put the bowler under as much pressure as possible.”

So my thinking has changed. But if you go in with negative thoughts as a batter and pass it on, they start doubting themselves so it’s all about giving them as much confidence as they possibly can and if they want to hit six sixes in the over, they’ve got our blessing.”

Melbourne Stars will start their BBL 2021-22 campaign against Sydney Stars in the season opener on 5th December 2021.