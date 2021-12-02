Cricket

“New school batting is hit a six then another six”: David Hussey wants to replicate KKR’s approach with Melbourne Stars in BBL 11

BBL 11: Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey wishes to follow the Kolkata Knight Riders' template with Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"LaMelo Ball had Jrue Holiday looking like Bambi on Ice!": Hornets star comes up with an incredible highlight against the reigning champion Bucks
Next Article
“Rockets are the first team in NBA history to win 4 in a row after losing 15 games straight”: How Jae’Sean Tate and company made history with win over SGA and the Thunder
Cricket Latest News
"Going to go with Mitchell Starc": Brett Lee favours Mitchell Starc for Brisbane Test despite calls of Jhye Richardson's Test comeback
“Going to go with Mitchell Starc”: Brett Lee favours Mitchell Starc for Brisbane Test despite calls of Jhye Richardson’s Test comeback

Brett Lee favours Mitchell Starc: The former Australia speedster doesn’t want to tinker with a…