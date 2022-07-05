Next Test series of India: India next Test series 2023

Next Test series of India: Team India will not play a Test series until the completion of the T20 World Cup in Australia this year.

To remark that England chased down their highest ever target in Test match history against India at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, would be a massive understatement.

The Joe Root–Jonny Bairstow juggernaut which wrecked havoc on the Indian bowlers on Day 4, managed to deflate whatever spirits remained in the Indian camp on the final day, to register a 7-wicket victory while returning back unscathed only after stitching a 315-ball 269-run stand for the 4th wicket.

While Bairstow (114*) smashed his 12th Test ton, and his sixth this year – the joint-most for an English player in a calendar year, Root (142*) went on to score his 5th Test century this year as well, to further strengthen their position at the top of the list of highest run-scorers in 2022.

As for team India, they lost a golden opportunity to win their first away Test series victory versus England since 2007, especially after remaining in the driver’s seat on the first three days of the Test.

Thus, just like every thing comes to an end, this wonderfully contested series too ended at a 2-2 stalemate, with the action to now shift towards the limited-Overs series starting tomorrow, with the 3-match T20I series.

The 8th largest run-chase in history has been a stroll in the park. Bat hasn’t faced a challenge from the ball for the last 200 runs — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 5, 2022

Next Test series of India

With the Asia Cup set to be played in the T20 format in August-September this year, followed by the T20 World Cup in Australia, team India would now focus all its attention especially towards the shortest format of the game.

Thus the Rohit Sharma-led side would play their next Test series only after the T20 World Cup, with a two-match away Test series versus Bangladesh in November-December 2022.

After the completion of the three-match ODI and T20I series against England by July 17, the team would tour West Indies for a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series.

Australia is also slated to tour India in October-November this year, for three T20Is and a four-match Test series. However, it is learnt that the Tests would be played later in February-March in 2023. The schedule for the same, however, has not been announced as yet.