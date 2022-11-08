NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 semi final match prediction: Who has more probability of winning PAK vs NZ semi final 2022?

Both New Zealand and Pakistan are unbeaten at the SCG in this World Cup.

Pakistan managed to barge in the window of opportunity that nearly miraculously came their way after Netherlands surprised the entire Cricketing fraternity by defeating South Africa in their last ‘Super 12’ match, and thereby qualifying directly for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Babar Azam’s men will now face the familiar New Zealand side in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) today.

Interestingly, both the teams have not lost at the SCG in this World Cup. While New Zealand won both their matches convincingly against Australia and Sri Lanka, Pakistan defeated South Africa here during the ‘Super 12’ stage.

Just a few days before the commencement of the Cup, Pakistan had defeated the Black Caps in the final of the New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022, by 5 wickets.

Both the teams had faced each other thrice in this series, with Pakistan winning two of them and New Zealand winning one.

However, regardless to say, that it is Kane Williamson’s men who have played better all-round Cricket in the World Cup so far.

NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 semi final match prediction

The head-to-head record between both the teams has been bettered by Pakistan. Moreover, they have won more T20 World Cup matches wins against the Kiwis over the years.

If this was not it, they have also won four of the previous six T20Is against Pakistan as well.

Having said that, the poor batting approach and form on display by the Pakistan opening batting pair of skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan might prove to be costly for their team during the semi-final today.

Moreover for New Zealand, with Kane Williamson getting runs under his belt in the previous two matches, and Glenn Phillips going through a wonderful patch of form so far, the potential high-scoring surface at the SCG place them above Pakistan in the batting department.

In the bowling department, Pakistan will again rely on their pace battery, which will pose to be a threat as admitted by Williamson on the match eve.

However, the Kiwi bowlers have also been up to the task so far, with none of them having leaked runs at more than 7.50 run per Over during the ‘Super 12′ stage.

All in all, based on both the teams’ performance in this World Cup so far, New Zealand will start as favourites to win the first semi-final.