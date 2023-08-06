“Okay, Macha”: How Lasith Malinga Used To Oblige Rohit Sharma’s Request Of Bowling 5 Yorkers In The Nets

India’s all-format captain Rohit Sharma is renowned in the cricketing fraternity for his lazy elegance, and for the fact that he somehow manages to have that extra second while facing the bowlers. Be it his trademark pull or hook shot, or the ones straight down the ground, his wide array of shots is a sight to behold when he is on song.

Advertisement

No wonder he is regarded is one of the best White ball opening batter, having scored at an average of 55.76 (156 innings) in ODIs, and 31.81 (113 innings) in T20Is as an opener.

However, having batted almost each of his innings in the middle-order during his first two years as captain of Mumbai Indians, Rohit required the services of pacer Lasith Malinga to up his finishing skills with the bat during the end overs.

Advertisement

How Lasith Malinga Used To Oblige Rohit Sharma’s Request Of Bowling 5 Yorkers In The Nets

Malinga, who had been a crucial part of MI from 2009-2019, played the role of a death bowler with distinction for the five-time IPL champions. A crucial weapon in his pace bowling arsenal was the pin-point accuracy of his yorker deliveries.

During an interaction with Indian women’s team batters Smriti Madhana and Jemimah Rodrigues around three years ago, the 36-year-old had revealed how he had made an optimum use of this particular skill the Sri Lankan pacer had. In order to improve upon his hitting ability during the death overs, the MI skipper would request him to bowl at least five yorkers in an over in the nets.

While the right-arm pacer would readily agree to the request of his captain, Rohit would practice enough to nail hitting the wide yorkers for a six towards the deep point region.

“Main Malinga ko request karta tha ki Malinga bhai, mere ko sirf 5 balls daalo. Chaahe aapko pair pe daalna hai to pair pe daalo, lekin paancho balls yorker daalo. To vo bolta tha, ‘Okay, Macha! No problem’. Main usko bolta tha ki off-stump ke baahar daalo yorker, pair pe bhi daalo, aur off-stump pe bhi daalo. To vo jab off-stump ke baahar daalta tha na, to I tried to take that ball on the full, taaki vo bat ke bottom ke just upar lage aur slice hoke jae [I used to request Malinga to bowl me only five balls. You could bowl the yorkers outside the off-stump, on my legs, or at the off-stump. So, when he bowled outside the off-stump, I tried to take that ball on the full, so that it would hit just above the bottom of my bat and I would be able to slice it through (towards square-leg)].”

Advertisement

The duo have faced each other a total of 19 times in the white-ball format. Across these innings, Rohit has scored 175 runs off 182 deliveries at a strike rate of 96.15. Malinga, on the other hand, has dismissed him three times across these innings.

When Did Rohit Sharma Start To Open For Mumbai Indians?

Rohit Sharma had first opened the batting for MI during the 2014 edition for just a couple of matches. However, it was during IPL 2016, when the right-handed batter opened the batting the entire season (except for a lone match versus Sunrisers Hyderabad).

“I would like to open, at least in the initial games. We will see where we stand after the first few games. We have got a great set of batsmen in our squad, so there is a bit of a headache about whom to pick in the XI,” Rohit said at a Mumbai Indians press conference ahead of the commencement of the season.

With opening batter Lendl Simmons being ruled out of the season due to a lower back injury, Rohit batted at the top for the remainder of the season. However, the very next season, he moved down to position 3-4 after English wicket-keeper batter Jos Butter was handed an opportunity to open alongside Parthiv Patel. From IPL 2019 onwards, he has batted only as an opener for the franchise.

Overall, as an opener in the IPL, Rohit has featured across 88 innings for the Indians since 2014 till date. At an average of 28.08, he has amassed 2,331 runs with the help of 14 half-centuries.