Old Trafford Manchester pitch report: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers pitch report today match The Hundred

Old Trafford Manchester pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the match between Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers.

Manchester Originals will take on Northern Superchargers in the league game of the Hundred 2022 at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. Both sides would want to start the tournament with a win.

Jos Buttler and Andre Russell will add to the power-hitting of the Manchester Originals, whereas Waninu Hasaranga will lead the bowling attack of the side. Northern Superchargers will miss the services of Ben Stokes, but they also have players like Faf du Plessis, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, etc in their ranks.

Old Trafford Manchester pitch report

The Old Trafford in Manchester serves as the home ground to the County side Lancashire, and it is one of the most competitive tracks in England. In Manchester, there is help for almost everyone playing the match.

This track is a good batting track overall, and the pitch has an even bounce on it. The batters can play their shots properly by trusting the bounce. The outfield of the ground is also very fast, and once placed in the gap, it will be very difficult for the fielders to stop the ball from reaching the boundary.

Talking about the bowlers, the pacers will get some movement from the wicket in the initial overs of the match, and they would like to take advantage of the same. This ground has a history of getting dry, and the spinners will definitely come into the picture as the match will progress.

Recently, England and South Africa played an ODI game here, where the duo of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali bundled out the South African side for just 83 runs. So, this is a track where there is help for everyone. A total of 8 T20Is have been played here, where 6 games have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings score here has been 164 runs.