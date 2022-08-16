Old Trafford Manchester pitch report: Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire today match The Hundred pitch batting or bowling

Old Trafford Manchester pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire match.

Manchester Originals will take on Welsh Fire in the league game of the Hundred 2022 at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. Both sides are looking for their first win in the competition.

Manchester Originals have some star batters in Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Andre Russell, Tristan Stubbs, etc, but they have not been able to bat as a unit. The same has been the case with Welsh Fire as they also have some explosive players in their ranks. A defeat in this match can end the tournament for either of the teams.

The Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester has generally been a track where both batters and bowlers have something to play for. However, in the Hundred 2022, this has been an excellent track to bat on in the tournament so far.

A flat track has been seen at Old Trafford this season, and the batters are able to play their shots at will. There are no visible demons on the wicket, and the even bounce on the surface has made their job easier. The smaller boundaries mean that the batters can clear the ropes easily as well.

The pacers are not getting any assistance from the wicket, but the spinners can come into play as the game progresses. This pitch has a history of assisting the spinners due to its drier nature. Both sides have some able spinners in their ranks.

A total of 8 T20Is have been played here, where 6 games have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings score here has been 164 runs. A couple of the Hundred 2022 matches have been played at this stadium, and both of them have been high-scoring affairs. The same can be expected in this match as well.