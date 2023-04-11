“One of the best Innings”: When Sachin Tendulkar was blown away by Rishabh Pant’s knock against Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017

Delhi Capitals have lost their first three matches of Indian Premier League 2023, and they are certainly missing regular captain Rishabh Pant. Pant, who got injured in an accident last year, has been ruled out of the tournament. He is currently going through his rehabilitation and was seen at the stands in Delhi’s last home match.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also confirmed that Pant will take some time to make his comeback. The absence of Pant has disturbed the batting order of the side as the Capitals are still looking to find a permanent wicket-keeper. Sarfaraz Khan and Abhishek Porel have been tried so far, but it would be unfair to expect both of them to perform like Pant.

Pant was signed by Capitals in 2016, and he has been a constant part of the side since then. He was made the captain in 2021 in Shreyas Iyer‘s absence and was made the regular captain last year.

When Sachin Tendulkar was blown away by Rishabh Pant’s knock

After making his IPL debut in 2016, Pant played an innings to remember in IPL 2017 against Gujarat Lions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Lions batted first and posted 208/7 on the board, where Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik scored half-centuries. DC’s batting line-up was filled with young prospects, and they lost their first wicket early.

Pant was in some mood that day, and he blasted the Lions’ bowlers all over the park. He smashed 97 (43) with the help of six fours and nine sixes. Pant missed a well-deserved century by just three runs, but he won the match for his side. After Pant got dismissed, Gujarat’s captain Raina came to console the young wicket-keeper.

Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar was also thrilled with Pant’s performance, and he had called his innings against Gujarat as one of the best in IPL history. Tendulkar particularly mentioned that he was talking about all seasons of the tournament.

“One of the best Innings I have seen in the IPL & that includes all 10 seasons,” Tendulkar had tweeted.

One of the best Innings I have seen in the IPL & that includes all 10 seasons. @RishabPant777 pic.twitter.com/SGv3YuXwJ5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 4, 2017

Apart from Pant, current Rajasthan Royals‘ captain Sanju Samson also played a knock of 61 (31). Pant and Samson added 143 runs for the third wicket. Delhi chased the target in just 17.3 overs with seven wickets to spare.

Rishabh Pant IPL record at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Pant has loved batting in Delhi, especially in IPL. In 23 innings, he has scored 769 runs at an average of 36.62 with the help of five centuries and a century. He also has an excellent strike-rate of 161.89.