Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch PAK vs AUS Lahore ODI?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st PAK vs AUS ODI.

The first ODI of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Pakistan will be played in Lahore tomorrow. Much like the first Test in Rawalpindi earlier this month, this will be Australia’s first ODI in Pakistan in the last 24 years.

In what will be the 12th bilateral ODI series between these two teams, Pakistan have won three as compared to Australia’s seven series victories. Readers must note that it was a couple of decades ago when Pakistan had last defeated Australia in an ODI series. While Pakistan had last won an ODI against Australia over half-a-decade ago, it remains their only victory out of their last 16 ODIs against Australia.

In the general run of things, Australia would’ve been brimming with confidence post a Test series victory. However, the absence of first-choice players namely Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood has weakened their squad to a large extent.

Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia

Sony Sports Network are televising Australia’s tour of Pakistan 2022 in India. As was the case during the recently concluded three-match Test series, Sony will be both televising and streaming the ODI series as well. Indian fans must note that they will be able to watch this series on Sony SIX in English commentary.

Online users can stream the tournament on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the fans in Pakistan are concerned, they will be able to watch Lahore ODIs on their televisions by tuning in to the popular PTV (Pakistan TV). Meanwhile, Australian fans will be able to watch this series on Fox Cricket. Talking about streaming platforms, Pakistani and Australian fans will be able to stream the ODIs on Daraz app and Kayo app respectively.

Interested fans in UK and North America will have to tune in to Sky Sports and Willow TV respectively to watch these matches. Fans in the Caribbean, on the contrary, will be able to watch this series on Flow Sports.

Date – 29/03/2022 (Tuesday).

Match start Time – 03:00 PM (Pakistan), 03:30 PM (India) and 09:00 PM (Australia).

TV Channel – Sony SIX (India), Fox Sports (Australia), PTV (Pakistan), Sky Sports (UK), Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean).

Online platform – Sony LIV (South Asia outside Pakistan), Kayo app (Australia) and Daraz app (Pakistan).