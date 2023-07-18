“Paseena Chaatega”: Shubman Gill’s Gross Offer For Ishan Kishan Caught On Stump Mic

India batter Shubman Gill and wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan stepped on to the field together for the first time in a Test match during the recently concluded first of a two-match Test series against West Indies in Roseau.

Advertisement

Getting to field together for a total of 115 overs across the two innings, Gill and Kishan joined hands for several hilarious on-field comments which were recorded on the stump mic.

Gaining an impression of being a mischievous duo of the Indian cricket team even in the presence of captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli, Gill and Kishan are likely to continue entertaining the fans both via their batting skills and adorably hilarious camaraderie.

Advertisement

Shubman Gill’s Gross Offer For Ishan Kishan Caught On Stump Mic

Although not made public during the course of the match at the Windsor Park last week, a recent viral video sees Gill making a gross offer to Kishan when the two were fielding close to the batter perhaps in the second innings. Gill, who propounds Kishan to lick his sweat from underneath his jersey in the video, has no option but to accept an expected response in the negative.

“Meri t-shirt hataake, paseena chaatega? [Will you remove my t-shirt and lick the sweat?],” Gill is heard asking Kishan. “Pagal wagal hai kya? [Are you mad or what?],” Kishan responds.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_rajv77/status/1680199886732660741?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

For those who don’t know, Gill and Kishan don’t look like putting an end to their incidents of playful mischief. Part of a post-match discussion with Sharma earlier this year, the latter had revealed their hilarious pre-match routine.

How Did Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan Perform In Their First Test Together For India?

With India getting to bat only once in the match, both Gill (6) and Kishan (1*) weren’t able to enter the double digits as batters. Batting for the first time as India’s new No. 3, Gill’s stay was reduced to a mere 11 balls before he edged a Jomel Warrican delivery to second slip.

Advertisement

Kishan, meanwhile, faced 19 dot balls before being gestured by Sharma from the dressing room to score his first run on Test debut. As fielders, Gill and Kishan grabbed three and two catches in the match respectively. Readers must note that Kishan had replaced wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat behind the stumps.