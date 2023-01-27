Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers head to head: SCO vs SIX head to head records in BBL history

Big Bash League 2021-22 Finalists Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will be locking horns against each other in the Qualifier of the ongoing 12th season of the tournament tomorrow. It is quite a fitting advertisement for the best two BBL teams that they have finished at the top of the points table of a BBL season yet again.

Defending champions Scorchers were the only team to win 11 league matches this season. As a result, they will be hosting the opposition at the Optus Stadium on a Saturday evening. Sixers, meanwhile, had also lost only three matches during the league stage but lacked behind due to a rain-abandoned match against Brisbane Heat.

With these two teams set to face each other for the second time in less than two weeks, it is noteworthy that Perth have won four out (including BBL 11 final on January 28 last year) of their last five matches against Sydney. Although won by the latter, the last high-profile clash between these teams had witnessed Daniel Christian warning Stephen Eskinazi with respect to a run-out at the non-striker’s end.

Speaking about the Perth Stadium, the home team has a phenomenal record here as they’ve won 17 and lost 10 out of their 27 matches over the years. On the other hand, the visitors have won one out of their four matches at this venue. As far as the average run rate at this stadium is concerned, Scorchers (8.36) have a significant advantage (7.36) in this aspect as well.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers head to head records in BBL history

Total number of matches played: 26

Matches won by PS: 16

Matches won by SS: 10

Matches played in January: 16 (PS 11, SS 5)

Matches played on Saturday: 8 (PS 4, SS 4)

Matches played at Perth Stadium: 4 (PS 3, SS 1)

PS average score against SS: 153

SS average score against PS: 140

Most runs for PS: 460 (Ashton Turner)

Most runs for SS: 320 (Jordan Silk)

Most wickets for PS: 31 (Andrew Tye)

Most wickets for SS: 23 (Sean Abbott)

Most catches for PS: 10 (Josh Inglis)

Most catches for SS: 16 (Jordan Silk)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).