“Please wear a helmet”: Yuvraj Singh urges Sheldon Jackson to be safe while keeping wickets in IPL 2022

Yuvraj Singh urges Sheldon Jackson: The former Indian all-rounder wants an uncapped veteran wicket-keeper batter to do well in IPL 2022.

Kolkata Knight Riders wicket-keeper batter Sheldon Jackson emerged as a centre of attraction in the first half of the first innings of the first match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League against Chennai Super Kings.

Making a comeback into the IPL after half-a-decade, Jackson commenced his second stint at Knight Riders by affecting a lightening fast stumping dismissal to dismiss Super Kings batter Robin Uthappa (28).

One of the three wicket-keepers in the current squad at KKR, Jackson justified the team management’s decision of making him keep wickets ahead of England’s Sam Billings.

Other than the stumping, Jackson put on display quite a clean glove work behind the stumps especially against spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine.

Yuvraj Singh urges Sheldon Jackson to be safe while keeping wickets in IPL 2022

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who is not playing IPL 2022, took to social media platform Twitter to urge Jackson to “be safe” by wearing a helmet whilst keeping especially against the spinners.

Considering how wicket-keepers have suffered injuries while keeping without a helmet in the past, Yuvraj expressed concerned for Jackson at a time when he has received an opportunity after five years.

Labeling Jackson as a “very talented player”, Yuvraj acknowledged how the 35-year old player has been among the most consistent players across formats in the Indian domestic circuit.

Dear #SheldonJackson please wear a helmet when u keeping to spinners ! You are a very talented player and have a golden opportunity after a long time be safe !!! And all the best #CSKvKKR #IPL2022 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 26, 2022

Readers must note that Jackson has a first-class average of 50.39 and has 28 centuries across formats under his belt. Someone who hasn’t received opportunities despite scoring runs for years now, Jackson would be keen to make the most of an IPL season where he is expected to be given an extended run.

While the right-hand batter bats in the Top Four for Saurashtra, he is likely to play the role of a finisher at Knight Riders.