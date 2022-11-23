PSL 2023 drafting date: When and where will Pakistan Super League 2023 draft take place?

Pakistan Super League 2023 is set to take place next year, and the teams have submitted their retentions ahead of the tournament. A player’s draft will now take place soon and the teams will be able to finalize their squads for the upcoming PSL season.

Lahore Qalandars won the PSL 2022 title by beating Multan Sultans in the final of the tournament under the captaincy of Shaheen Afridi. Lahore’s Fakhar Zaman was the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 588 runs, whereas Shaheen Afridi was the highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets. It was certain that the Qalandars dominated the last season.

In the draft, all six franchises will have a right-to-match card as well which will allow them to buy back one of their released players during the draft process. A team can have a maximum of 18 players on their roster. A total of 493 players have registered for the draft and some big names are set to take part in the tournament this year.

PSL 2023 drafting date

Pakistan Cricket Board have finally announced the date of the Pakistan Super League draft. The draft plays a very important part in shaping up the teams, and it will take place on December 15 in Karachi. The date has now been made official by the tournament organizers.

The #HBLPSLDraft will be held on the 15th of December in Karachi. #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/ph1PkS0zNd — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) November 23, 2022

Ahead of the draft, the teams have already announced their retentions and some big trades have been made as well. Babar Azam will no more play for Karachi Kings, and he has been traded with Peshawar Zalmi. Karachi Kings got Shoaib Malik and Haider Ali in return for Babar.

The defending champions Lahore Qalandars have retained their captain Afridi, whereas their star player Rashid Khan is also retained. Shadab Khan has been retained by Islamabad United in the platinum category, whereas Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Rizwan are platinum players of Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United respectively.