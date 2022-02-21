PSL qualified teams: PSL points table 2022 qualified teams

PSL qualified teams: Despite a 23-run victory versus Karachi Kings in their last league match, Quetta Gladiators have crashed out of PSL 7.

During the 30th match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and the Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the Peshawar side, led by Wahab Riaz have won the Toss and elected to bat first.

The culmination of the ongoing aforementioned encounter would mark the end of the PSL 7’s league stage, as the tournament would gear up for the commencement of its business end, with the playoffs set to begin the day after tomorrow.

The Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings were the first team to crash out of the tournament, with the Quetta Gladiators joining them yesterday despite a 23-run victory over the Kings, on ground of a poor Net Run Rate.

PSL qualified teams

As far as the Playoff fixtures are concerned, Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans (18 points) have cemented the top spot in the points table, having lost just a solitary match in the 10 league matches.

At the second spot currently are the Lahore Qalandars, who have 12 points under their belt after a total of 6 wins in 9 matches.

In all probability, Lahore will be the team to face Multan in the ‘Qualifier’ match on February 23, unless the Peshawar Zalmi (10 points) win by a margin of at least 110 runs against them today in the final league match, which would then push them up to the 2nd place in the table. The likelihood of that happening, however, is as slim as a coat of paint on the wall.

Islamabad United have managed to take up the 4th spot despite losing their previous three matches, primarily due to the injury of their star skipper Shadab Khan and with the likes of at least a couple of their key players in Alex Hales and Paul Stirling missing the remainder of the season.

