Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Hyderabad pitch report tomorrow match: Hyderabad Cricket Ground pitch report batting or bowling IND vs AUS 3rd T20

After being handed a humbling defeat during the first T20I, team India managed to level the three-match T20I series with a victory against Australia in the rain-curtailed second encounter on Friday, to now take the rivalry to the ‘winner takes it all’ contest, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Both the teams must be pretty much pleased with the overall batting effort on display in each of the two T20Is. However, it is the bowling department, the death bowling in particular, which has been their cause of worry.

As for team India, this facet of their game has made them pay big time off-late, including the Asia Cup 2022 debacle. The return of Jasprit Bumrah, however, might have lifted their spirits significantly.

As for Australia, impressive performance from wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade down the order, has been their biggest positive so far. However, the experienced pacers in Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins’ ordinary returns have left them scratching their heads a bit.

All square. See you in Hyderabad. 🇮🇳👊 pic.twitter.com/2DZM41SMEc — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 23, 2022

Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Hyderabad pitch report tomorrow match

The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad is set to host only its second men’s T20I tomorrow, with the last match taking place back in December 2019, when India defeated West Indies by 6 wickets. Moreover, since 2019, this venue has not even hosted an IPL match.

However, despite the sample size being the shortest ever of a lone T20I, one might still get a know-how as to what should be expected of the Hyderabad pitch.

The aforementioned T20I was an absolute run-fest with over 400 runs being scored by both the teams. Also, with a combined total of 27 Sixes during the contest, the Rajiv Gandhi stadium also holds the record of most Sixes being hit at an Indian venue during a T20I match.

Thus, one should expect no respite for the bowlers tomorrow as well, with the relatively shorter boundaries likely to further add to their misery.

Also, the pitch will be devoid of any tinge of grass, making it a batting paradise to say the least.