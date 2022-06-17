Rajkot Cricket Stadium ticket price: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium ticket price list 4th IND vs SA T20I

Rajkot Cricket Stadium ticket price: There are seven price categories for the imminent India vs South Africa Rajkot T20I.

The fourth T20I of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of India will be played in Rajkot tonight. Only the eighth international match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, it will be the fourth T20I to be played here.

India, who are trailing by 1-2 in this five-match series, face another must-win encounter if they are to avoid playing the fifth T20I in Bengaluru as a dead-rubber. South Africa, on the other hand, would be keen to register their third victory of the tour on Friday to not be part of a pressure-generating series-decider at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

India, who have managed to field the same Playing XI in all the matches of the series thus far, are likely to retain a winning combination for this match. In spite of outplaying the hosts, the Proteas have made several changes to their Playing XI. A potential change for this match could be the return of wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock.

Rajkot Cricket Stadium ticket price list

Hosting an international match after almost 30 months, SCA (Saurashtra Cricket Association) had put tickets of the fourth India-South Africa T20I for sale on BookMyShow.

It goes without saying that most of the tickets have been sold out for this match on the online platform. While tickets were available in a total of seven price categories, only a few tickets in three price categories are left on the match day.

These price categories are INR 1,000 (East Level 1 – Block 3 & 4, East Level 2 – Block 1 & 3 and East Level 3 – Block E, F & G), INR 1,500 (West Level 1 – Block 1, 2, 3 & 4), INR 2,000 (West Level 2 – Block E, F, G H, I, J & O, West Level 2 – Block E, F, G, H, I, J, K & S), INR 2,500 (South Level 3 – Block 2, 3 & 4), INR 4,000 (South Level 2 – Block A, B, C & D), INR 7,000 (South Level 1 – Block 1 & 2, West C Box 207 & 208) and INR 8,000 (South C Box 216, 217 & 219).