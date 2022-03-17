Ranji Trophy 2022 quarter final schedule and fixtures: When will Ranji Trophy 2022 resume?

Ranji Trophy 2022 quarter final schedule and fixtures: The top 8 teams have made it through to the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarter-Final.

The ongoing Ranji Trophy season, which is bifurcated in two phases, has witnessed the culmination of its pre-IPL schedule, with eight teams out of 38, making it through to the Quarter-Final stage.

With seven teams namely Mumbai, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Uttarakhand, Punjab having booked their respective berths, Jharkhand demolished the Plate Group toppers Nagaland during the Pre Quarter-Final match at the Eden Gardens, courtesy of a massive first innings lead of 591 runs.

On the back of centuries from Kumar Kushagra (266), Virat Singh (107), and Shahbaz Nadeem (177), Jharkhand not only posted 880/10 during the first innings, but also piled up another 417/6 during their second innings after deciding not to enforce the follow-on (after Nagaland posted 289/10) to puncture the spirits of the North-Eastern side altogether. Ultimately, Jharkhand’s lead swelled up to as many as 1,008 runs, as they filled the eighth quarter-final spot in the tournament.

Did Jharkhand try to score their entire season’s runs in just one innings? 😮#Ranji — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) March 13, 2022

Jharkhand break 31-year-old record in Ranji Trophy Jharkhand broke Mumbai’s record of the 4th highest innings total. 944/6 Hyd v Andhra, 1993-94

912/6 Tamil Nadu v Goa, 1988-89

912/8 MP v Karnataka, 1945-46

880/10 Jharkhand v Nagaland, 2021-22

855/6 Mumbai v Hyd, 1990-91 pic.twitter.com/AKFAmGRBnz — Sanjay Kishore (@saintkishore) March 14, 2022

Ranji Trophy 2022 quarter final schedule and fixtures

The Ranji Trophy 2021-22 action would now resume post the imminent 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is set to commence from March 26 onwards.

While the schedule and fixtures of the Quarter-Final stage of the tournament has not been finalised yet by the BCCI, it is expected to start by May 30, soon after the grand finale of IPL 2022 slated to take place on May 29.

The final of Ranji Trophy 2021-22 has been scheduled to take place on June 30, with the venues for the entirety of the second phase of the tournament undecided as of now.