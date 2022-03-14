Ranji Trophy salary: How much do Ranji Trophy players earn in one season?

Ranji Trophy salary: Salary of Ranji Trophy players had been increased before the start of the ongoing domestic season.

The ongoing Ranji Trophy 2021-22 preliminary quarterfinal between Jharkhand and Nagaland has been etched in history for Jharkhand posting a record innings total after captain Saurabh Tiwary won the toss and chose to bat at the Eden Gardens.

Leading by as many as 750 runs at Stumps on Day 3, Jharkhand should be able to stage a victory in the remaining two days. While a gritty fightback from Nagaland could deny it, Jharkhand are also in likeliness of registering one of the biggest Ranji Trophy victories.

It is noteworthy that this is the first time when a Ranji season will be played on two sides of an Indian Premier League season. While this match will be the last of the first leg, the quarterfinal round will resume post IPL 2022 in June.

Ranji Trophy salary

Playing their first-ever Ranji Trophy knockout match, Nagaland qualified for the same on the back of being the best Plate Group team in the league stage. Group H topper Jharkhand (0.958), on the other hand, will be benefited monetarily of having a lower run quotient than Group E topper Uttarakhand (1.398).

Playing an extra match in a truncated season will result in more earnings for the players of Jharkhand as compared to seven other teams who have qualified for the quarterfinals without the preliminary match.

It is worth mentioning that players in Indian domestic tournaments are paid on a per day basis. The salary of Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy players was INR 35,000 per day until this season.

However, the 2021-22 domestic season brought with it a per day salary hike for domestic players. Players who have played up to 20 matches receive INR 40,000 per day now. Players with 21-40 matches to their name receive INR 50,000 per day. Those above 40 matches receive INR 60,000 per day.

Readers must note that the aforementioned amounts are valid for players part of the Playing XI. Reserve players are paid 50% of the same amount in each category. For example, any reserve player who has played 21-40 matches receives INR 25,000 per day.

How much do Ranji Trophy players earn in one season?

The ongoing Ranji Trophy season is a rare case where teams have played only three league matches. Each team used to play a minimum of eight league matches in a Ranji season before COVID-19. The normal Ranji format is highly likely to return from next season onward providing domestic players more opportunities to make money.

It was nice to be back playing Ranji trophy after a long period of time and contribute for the team. Would’ve been great if we had qualified, but felt short by just one point. Lots of learning,experiences and gains.#confidence #motivation #selfbelief pic.twitter.com/bBSDPmLo9L — Chetan Sakariya (@Sakariya55) March 11, 2022

Let us calculate the salary of a Ranji Trophy player representing Jharkhand this season. Assuming they reach the final (this condition to be assumed for all below mentioned calculations), Jharkhand will be playing the highest number of matches, i.e., seven.

While league matches are four-day contests, knockout matches last for five days. Hence, three league and four knockout matches for a Jharkhand player will sum up to 32 playing days.

Therefore, a Jharkhand player who has played up to 20 matches will earn INR 12,80,000 this season. Jharkhand players with 21-40 and 40+ matches under their belt will earn INR 16,00,000 and INR 19,20,000 respectively in this Ranji season.