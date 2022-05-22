RCB finals in IPL history: How many time RCB qualify for playoffs?

RCB finals in IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing their third consecutive Indian Premier League playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore became the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League yesterday.

Having played a brilliant first half of the league stage, RCB were expected to qualify in a better position than being the fourth team. What further highlights Royal Challengers erring in the middle phase this season is them depending on another team to book a playoffs berth.

Had Mumbai Indians not defeated Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium last night, Bangalore would’ve been knocked out of IPL 2022.

RCB finals in IPL history

Readers must note that this is the third consecutive IPL season when RCB have qualified for the playoffs. Overall, it is the eighth time (in 15 seasons) that Royal Challengers have managed to end the league stage of an IPL season among the Top Four teams.

One of the three teams (other than Delhi and Punjab Kings) to have been playing since the inaugural season of the IPL, Bangalore are yet to register their maiden season victory.

RCB, who started their IPL journey in a dismal manner in 2008, had made instant amends by ending as the runners-up in 2009 and 2011 under legendary spinners namely Anil Kumble and Daniel Vettori respectively.

Royal Challengers’ third and last (till now) IPL final appearance had come six years ago in 2016 under former captain Virat Kohli; a season which is remembered for Kohli miraculously scoring 973 runs at an average and strike rate of 81.08 and 152.03 respectively.

Having missed out on qualifying for an IPL final in the last two seasons, Bangalore would be keen to defeat Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday in order to move a step close to their fourth IPL final.