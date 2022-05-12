RCB vs PBKS head to head list: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings head to head last 5 match results

RCB vs PBKS head to head records and stats: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2022 Match 60.

The 60th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium tomorrow.

Having won seven and lost five out of their 12 IPL 2022 matches, Royal Challengers are at the fourth position on the points table. Less-suited for playoffs qualification, Kings are at the eighth position on the back of five wins and six losses in their 11 matches thus far.

Set to play their fourth match at the Cricket Club of India, Bangalore have won one and lost two (both in this season) out of their three previous matches here. Meanwhile, Punjab have also won one but lost three out of their four Brabourne T20s.

RCB vs PBKS head to head record in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 29

Matches won by RCB: 13

Matches won by PBKS: 16

Matches played in May: 14 (RCB 5, PBKS 9)

Matches played in India: 23 (RCB 11, PBKS 12)

Matches played at Brabourne Stadium: 0 (RCB 0, PBKS 0)

RCB average score against PBKS: 161

PBKS average score against RCB: 160

Most runs for RCB: 782 (Virat Kohli)

Most runs for PBKS: 227 (Mayank Agarwal)

Most wickets for RCB: 7 (Harshal Patel)

Most wickets for PBKS: 16 (Sandeep Sharma)

Most catches for RCB: 11 (Virat Kohli)

Most catches for PBKS: 2 (Mayank Agarwal)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).

Who says the work can stop? pic.twitter.com/nBWxrKoucD — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 12, 2022

RCB vs PBKS head to head list last 5 matches

PBKS, who have had the upper hand over RCB on most occasions in the history of IPL, have emerged as the victorious side in four out of their last five matches against them.

27/03/2022 – Punjab Kings won by 5 wickets

03/10/2021 – Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs

30/04/2021 – Punjab Kings won by 34 runs

15/10/2020 – Punjab Kings won by 8 wickets

24/09/2020 – Punjab Kings won by 97 runs