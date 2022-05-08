RCB vs SRH Man of the Match today IPL 2022: Who is the Man of the Match RCB vs SRH 2022?

RCB vs SRH Man of the Match: The all-rounder from Royal Challengers Bangalore has won his second Indian Premier League match award.

During the 54th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs.

In what is their seventh victory of the season, Royal Challengers have moved to the fourth position on the points table with a couple of matches to go. Sunrisers, on the other hand, are at the sixth position after after losing their fourth match in a row.

Veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik hit a game-changing 30* (8) with the help of a four and four sixes to power Bangalore to 192/3 in 20 overs after captain Faf du Plessis (73*) won the toss and chose to bat.

Following former captain Virat Kohli’s golden duck, du Plessis and Rajat Patidar (48) put together a rescuing act in the form of a 105-run second-wicket partnership.

RCB vs SRH Man of the Match today IPL

Chasing a formidable 193-run target, Sunrisers were bundled out for 125 in 19.2 overs. Barring batter Rahul Tripathi (58), all other SRH’s batters struggled big time this evening. Frankly speaking, SRH couldn’t recover from opening batters Kane Williamson (0) and Abhishek Sharma (0) getting out in the first over itself without any contribution.

Bangalore all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga won his second match award of the season for picking career-best bowling figures of 4-1-18-5. Third bowler to pick a five-wicket haul this season, Hasaranga has become the fourth RCB bowler to pick five wickets in an IPL match and the third to pick one at the Wankhede Stadium.

Readers must note that Hasaranga dismissed the likes of Aiden Markram (21), Nicholas Pooran (19), Jagadeesha Suchith (2), Shashank Singh (8) and Umran Malik (0).