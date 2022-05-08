Cricket

Virat Kohli golden ducks in IPL: Virat Kohli 0 out first ball full list

Virat Kohli golden ducks in IPL: Virat Kohli 0 out first ball full list
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Sometimes a break from the game is all a player needs": Michael Vaughan hints at Virat Kohli needing a break amid poor IPL 2022
Next Article
“I don’t expect LeBron James to say ‘thank you for saving me’”: Ray Allen explains how he didn’t ‘save’ The King’s legacy with the clutch 3-pointer in Game 6 of the 2013 Finals
Cricket Latest News
Virat Kohli golden ducks in IPL: Virat Kohli 0 out first ball full list
Virat Kohli golden ducks in IPL: Virat Kohli 0 out first ball full list

Virat Kohli golden ducks: The former captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore registered his third duck…