Virat Kohli golden ducks in IPL: Virat Kohli 0 out first ball full list

Virat Kohli golden ducks: The former captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore registered his third duck of Indian Premier League 2022.

During the 54th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli (0) had to walk back to the pavilion after playing just one delivery.

The knock got registered as another unwanted episode in Kohli’s terrible IPL 2022 campaign. Opening the batting with captain Faf du Plessis, Kohli chipped an ordinary harmless Jagadeesha Suchith delivery on the leg-side only to be caught by Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson at short mid-wicket.

Kohli, who would’ve easily played such a delivery in any way he liked had it not been for this dismal patch, couldn’t believe himself getting out in such a manner.

While such things become a common aspect of any batter going through poor form, a dejected Kohli continued to express his disappointment whilst sitting in the dressing room.

Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar, who has been Kohli’s batting coach both for India and RCB, was seen in an elongated animated discussion with Kohli post his dismissal. While the details remain unknown, Bangar appeared to be providing Kohli with much-needed confidence.

Virat Kohli golden ducks in IPL full list

Before the start of IPL 2022, the last that Kohli was dismissed for a duck in the IPL was way back in 2017. Astonishingly, Kohli has registered three ducks this season. More astonishingly, all his IPL 2022 ducks are golden ducks, i.e., getting out on the first ball itself.

Virat Kohli is out for a golden duck against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, returning to the sheds after one delivery. It’s the eighth time he’s been dismissed for less than 13 in the IPL this year.#IPL2022 #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/5kd7fWmFrO — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) May 8, 2022

Kohli, who had only three golden ducks to his name across 14 IPL seasons, now has a total of six golden ducks in the biggest T20 tournament in the world.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli total ducks in IPL history