Cricket

“Really stoked to be getting to this point”: Tim David elated on being selected in Australia’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 squad

Singapore-born Tim David has been selected in the Australian team for the very first time, and he is elated about the same.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Cannot wait to get back at it": Jasprit Bumrah itching to return to action on third anniversary of Test hat trick vs West Indies
Next Article
$300 million real estate mogul's incredible footwork made Michael Jordan fear him
Cricket Latest News
Singapore-born Tim David has been selected in the Australian team for the very first time, and he is elated about the same.
“Really stoked to be getting to this point”: Tim David elated on being selected in Australia’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 squad

Singapore-born Tim David has been selected in the Australian team for the very first time,…