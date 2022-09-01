“Really stoked to be getting to this point”: Tim David elated on being selected in Australia’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 squad

Singapore-born Tim David has been selected in the Australian team for the very first time, and he is elated about the same.

Cricket Australia have announced their 15-men squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. Australia’s aim would be to retain their title in their home conditions, and the squad looks really strong as well considering the home conditions. There are familiar places in the squad, apart from the inclusion of Tim David.

David has earned his maiden Australian call-up, and he will be travelling to India as well before the T20 World Cup. He has emerged as a T20 specialist and his finishing abilities have earned his praises from all around the world. David has scored 2640 T20 runs in 122 matches at a strike-rate of 164.17.

Tim David elated on Australia’s T20 World Cup callup

Tim David was released from Western Australia’s rookie contract in 2019, which presented him with an opportunity to play for his birth country Singapore. After playing with Singapore, he decided that he will just play T20 cricket in the future, and the opportunity with Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL turned his fortunes.

He said that he has been playing a lot of T20 cricket around the world, and he is absolutely elated about being selected in Australia’s T20 World Cup squad. It is interesting that George Bailey wanted to select David in Australia’s team for the Sri Lanka T20Is, but he decided to play in the PSL to get regular game time.

“My first opportunity after being released by Western Australia was to go and play for Singapore, so went and did that then came back at the opportunity to go to the [Hobart] Hurricanes,” Tim David said.

“It may look unorthodox but I’ve been out playing a lot of T20 cricket and really stoked to be getting to this point.”

Tim David’s selection to Australia’s T20 World Cup squad is further proof of the different pathways emerging in world cricket for players to make it to their national teams. Surely there’ll be more like him to come. And it’s a good thing #T20WorldCup — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) August 31, 2022

Australian selector George Bailey called Tim David a start of the BBL. He insists that people generally look at the top run-scoring chart at the end of the tournament, but the ability to finish the innings and score 20 runs in 12 balls is a highly rated ability.

“He’s (Tim David) been a star of the Big Bash for some time,” Bailey said.

“If you look at franchise and international teams around the world the ability to finish an innings, whether that’s two, 12 or 20 balls, is highly sought after.”