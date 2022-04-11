“Reel Mrs banaa rahi hai”: Yuzi Chahal’s hilarious response on making Instagram reel post RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match

Yuzi Chahal’s hilarious response on making Instagram reel: The spinner from Rajasthan Royals won his eighth T20 match award last night.

In what was Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s first Player of the Match award in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League, it was his fourth in the IPL and eighth in T20s.

Chahal picked bowling figures of 4-0-41-4 against Lucknow Super Giants which comprised of wickets of Ayush Badoni (5), Quinton de Kock (39), Krunal Pandya (22) and Dushmantha Chameera (13) as RR successfully defended 165 runs at the Wankhede Stadium last night.

Chahal, who faced a personal setback after being left out of India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 squad, considers it as a “bad patch” which didn’t affect his “mind”. Since IPL 2021, Chahal has picked 17 wickets in 14 T20s at an average of 22.17, an economy rate of 7.25 and a strike rate of 12.23.

Nothing better than ending the night with ✌️ points 💗🧿 pic.twitter.com/npweJ2JqJh — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 10, 2022

“I’ve been bowling well always. In the middle, I had a bad patch but my main strength is my mind and I didn’t want to divert from that. It [bowling with a wet ball] was tough but it is my duty. I am ready to bowl any time,” Chahal told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Yuzi Chahal’s hilarious response on making Instagram reel post RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match

Chahal termed Super Giants wicket-keeper de Kock’s dismissal as his favourite one from this match. Wanting to attack Chahal by stepping out of his crease at a time when his team needed almost 14 runs per over, de Kock had ended up hitting the ball straight to long-on.

Before de Kock’s wicket, Chahal had dismissed Badoni after he wanted to clear long-off but failed to do so. “My favourite wicket was de Kock’s dismissal since he was set and is a game-changer. He [Ayush Badoni] had done it [step out] before, so I thought may be he will do it again. It was my intuition, which is why I went full and wide,” Chahal added.

In addition to Royals climbing to the top of the points table now, this match will also remembered for Chahal becoming only the sixth bowler to pick 150 IPL wickets. Chahal, who has equaled former India spinner Harbhajan Singh (150) for now, might soon surpass veteran India spinner Piyush Chawla (157) as well.

Known for his presence on social media off the field, Chahal refrained from celebrating this milestone by creating an Instagram reel. On the contrary, the 31-year old player joked about giving this responsibility to his wife Dhanashree Verma.

“Thank you, don’t think too much [about personal milestones]. Next game [vs Gujarat Titans] comes up soon. No Instagram reels for me, Reel Mrs banaa rahi hai [My wife is making them now] (laughs),” Chahal concluded.