Rohit Sharma against CSK stats: Rohit Sharma score against CSK last 5 innings list

Rohit Sharma against CSK stats: The captain of Mumbai Indians will be playing his 31st match against Chennai Super Kings tonight.

The 33rd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy tonight.

In a rare scenario, two best teams in the history of the IPL are reeling at the bottom of the points table. While Mumbai are at the 10th position on the back of losing their first six matches of the season, Chennai are at a position above after winning just one out of their six IPL 2022 matches.

With both Indians and Super Kings needing miraculous performances in the remainder of the season to qualify for the playoffs, a much-needed victory in Navi Mumbai on Thursday will provide a little respite to them as well as their loyal fans.

Rohit Sharma against CSK stats

MI captain Rohit Sharma, who has guided his team to playoffs despite losing first four and five matches of IPL seasons in the past, faces a daunting challenge of staging a turnaround after six consecutive losses.

In addition to his team’s form, Sharma himself hasn’t contributed a lot either this season. In six IPL 2022 innings, Sharma’s 114 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 19 and 129.54 respectively.

As far as playing against CSK is concerned, Sharma has a mediocre record against the defending champions over the years. In 30 innings for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai against Super Kings (including one in Champions League Twenty20) in the past, Sharma has scored 784 runs at an average and strike rate of 29.04 and 125.64 respectively.

ALSO READ: Kieron Pollard vs CSK stats in IPL history

Having scored seven half-centuries against them, Sharma’s career-best knock had come in his first MI vs CSK match way back in 2011. Batting at No. 4 at the Wankhede Stadium, Sharma had scored a match-winning 87 (48) with the help of eight fours and five sixes in a 7-run victory.

While Sharma has picked a couple of wickets across 11 innings against Chennai, he has grabbed 17 catches in 30 matches against them.

Rohit Sharma score against CSK last 5 innings list