Rohit Sharma playing today or not: Will Rohit Sharma play IND vs WI 4th T20 in Lauderhill?

Rohit Sharma playing today or not: The SportsRush brings you the injury update of Rohit Sharma for the 4th T20I against West Indies.

West Indies and India will go head to head against each other in the 4th T20I of the 5-match T20I series at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida.

Team India won the last match courtesy of a brilliant knock from Suryakumar Yadav, but the injury to Rohit Sharma concerned a few. He left the field when he was at 11 runs, and he did not come to bat again in the match. Team India is currently 2-1 ahead in the series, a win in this match will seal the series for them.

Rohit Sharma playing today or not

When Rohit Sharma left the field in the last match due to an injury, it worried a lot of Indian fans. BCCI later revealed that Rohit was facing back spasms and that’s why he left the field. Team India is set to play the last two games in the USA, and the fans want to know the status of Rohit’s injury.

In good news for the Indian fans, the Times of India has reported that Rohit is completely fit to play the 4th test against West Indies. BCCI have also released an image on the social media handles, where Rohit has been seen batting in the nets.

“Yes, Rohit has recovered from his back spasms and is fit now. He and coach Rahul Dravid will join the team in Miami after they had to go to Guyana with a few other players for interviews for the US Visa,” a source in the BCCI told TOI.

The presence of Rohit plays a big part for the Indian team, he has been excellent as Indian captain in the shortest format of the game. In the first match of the series, he scored a brilliant half-century as well on a tough pitch which allowed India to post a big score.

Overall, the form of Rohit has been a thing of concern in the T20Is this year. Rohit has scored 257 T20I runs in 2022 matches in 12 matches at an average of 23.36, with the help of just one half-century. He failed to score a single half-century in the IPL as well.