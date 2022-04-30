Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult player head to head battle: Rohit Sharma at DY Patil Stadium IPL record

Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult: The captain of Mumbai Indians will be up against his former teammate for the 12th time in T20s tonight.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma will take the field at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in the hope of finding an elusive Indian Premier League 2022 victory against Rajasthan Royals. In what will be their ninth match of the season, the most successful IPL franchise wouldn’t want to record a joint-highest ninth loss in a row in the history of the IPL.

As far as their record at this venue is concerned, Indians have won five and lost four (including two this season) out of their nine matches here. Royals, on the other hand, have won two and lost two out of their four IPL matches in Navi Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult player head to head battle

Sharma, who is celebrating is 35th birthday today, will be playing an IPL match for the third time on his birthday. Sharma, who hasn’t done pretty well on his birthday, would be wanting to break the shackles both as a batter and as a captain.

आपला Birthday Boy म्हणजे एक नंबर character 😄 Paltan, it’s time to hear some fascinating stories about our लाडका Ro 💙#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45 MI TV pic.twitter.com/Cs0QL6EwRK — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 30, 2022

In seven innings across four IPL seasons at the DY Patil Stadium, Sharma has scored just 82 runs at an average of 11.71 and a strike rate of 107.89. Sharma, who will be facing Rajasthan for the second time at this venue, has scored 613 runs in 26 IPL innings against them at an average and strike rate of 23.58 and 129.05 respectively.

Set to face RR fast bowler Trent Boult in the powerplay itself, Sharma will have to be careful in order to not get out against a lethal left-arm pacer. In their previous 11 encounters in T20s, Sharma has scored 66 (47) with the help of seven fours and three sixes against Boult. Sharma, who has batted at a strike rate of 140.42 against Boult, has been dismissed on four occasions by the Kiwi pacer.