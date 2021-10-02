RR vs CSK Man of the Match today: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Royals vs Super Kings IPL 2021 match?

RR vs CSK Man of the Match: The opening batter from Chennai Super Kings won the match for scoring his maiden T20 century.

During the 47th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi, Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in an emphatic manner.

Having won the fifth of their 12th match this season, Royals have stepped up to the sixth position to live another day in the tournament. While Rajasthan will have to win their remaining two matches against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders to qualify for the playoffs, a lot will also depend on their NRR (Net Run Rate).

Chasing a 190-run target tonight, RR not just won the match in the 18th over but also dominated the opposition’s bowlers by finding boundaries left, right and centre from the word go. Playing his first match of the UAE leg, all-rounder Shivam Dube both justified his selection and questioned his absence for so long by scoring a career-best 64* (42) with the help of four fours and sixes each.

Before Dube, another Rajasthan batter who registered his maiden IPL half-century was Yashasvi Jaiswal. Opening the batting with Evin Lewis (27), Jaiswal took on the attack against Chennai Super Kings spearhead Josh Hazlewood scoring four fours and three sixes off him in his personal total of 50 (21).

What a run chase by Rajasthan Royals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was top class and clean striking from Shivam Dube.

The league is now wide open. #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/Z7jlLknUbl — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 2, 2021

RR vs CSK Man of the Match

After Royals captain Sanju Samson (28) won the toss and chose to field, Chennai opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad’s maiden IPL century powered them to 189/4 in 20 overs. Needing to score five runs off the last two deliveries to bring up his maiden T20 ton, Gaikwad emulated his captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to hit a mammoth last-ball six to score 101* (40) with the help of nine fours and five sixes.

Gaikwad, who became a source of amazement for one and all, was declared as the ‘Man of the Match’ despite finishing on the losing side tonight.

“Today to start off with, it was a slow wicket, slightly damp. Got better as the game progressed. Needed someone to bat till the 14-15th over. I’m just working on timing the ball really well, maintaining my shape. Right from when I started, have come across many coaches. Everyone’s told me I have the gift of timing, just been using that,” Gaikwad was quoted as saying by Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.