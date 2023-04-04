The eighth match of the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Guwahati tomorrow. Both the teams will be participating in a historic contest as the city will be hosting its first-ever IPL match on Wednesday.

Having faced each other only once in IPL 2022, RR and PBKS will be resuming their rivalry after 11 months. Rajasthan, who have won four out of their last five matches against Punjab, have a 14-10 lead against them when it comes to overall head-to-head records. Following a recent trend in this rivalry, the last match between them was also a high-scoring contest with Rajasthan chasing down a 190-run target in the last over.

Royals captain Sanju Samson has a massive lead among all current batters from these two teams. Similarly, Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh is also the highest wicket-taker among both teams with a substantial margin.

Taking into consideration how both RR and PBKS kick-started their individual IPL 2023 campaigns with a victory, one of them will be tasting their first defeat of the season within the first week itself. A primary reason why this match could go down to the wire is almost identical average innings totals for these two teams against one another.

RR vs PBKS Head to Head Record in IPL History

Total number of matches played: 24

Matches won by RR: 14

Matches won by PBKS: 10

Matches played in April: 11 (RR 5, PBKS 6)

Matches played on Wednesday: 1 (RR 1, PBKS 1)

Matches played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium: 0 (RR 0, PBKS 0)

RR average score against PBKS: 173

PBKS average score against RR: 170

Most runs for RR: 552 (Sanju Samson)

Most runs for PBKS: 38 (Jitesh Sharma)

Most wickets for RR: 3 (Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most wickets for PBKS: 12 (Arshdeep Singh)

Most catches for RR: 11 (Sanju Samson)

Most catches for PBKS: 2 (Arshdeep Singh)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).