Why was Warner dropped from IPL: Which year David Warner didn’t play IPL?

Having won the ‘Player of the tournament’ award during Australia’s title-winning run in the T20 World Cup 2021, followed by an excellent season with the bat for the Delhi Capitals during IPL 2022, David Warner might as well don the captain hat in the coveted league yet again.

As per credible reports, the Aussie Southpaw batter will highly likely lead the Capitals in the imminent 16th season of the IPL, with their designated skipper Rishabh Pant being ruled of the season.

One of the best overseas batter and skipper to have graced the IPL across seasons, this might well be the second time when he would skipper the Delhi franchise, having led them in a couple of matches during the 2013 edition of the league.

Having skippered the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their maiden title in 2016, and leading them across seven seasons in total, things took an ugly turn between him and the franchise which not only cost him the captaincy hat, but also a place in the squad post the 2021 edition.

Why was Warner dropped from IPL

Leading the SRH during the 2021 edition of the league, Warner was dropped from the playing XI by the franchise management after a couple of single-digit scores (0 and 2) during the UAE-leg of the season.

Brad Haddin, Sunrisers’ assistant coach during the season had revealed that the decision to drop Warner was not as result of his poor form, as there was no involvement of the coaching staff.

In fact, it was an issue between him and the management with the latter perhaps looking for a new face to lead the side ahead of the mega auction which took place ahead of the next season.

Warner was then roped in by the Delhi Capitals (DC) during the mega auction at INR 6.25 Crore, and emerged to become their highest run-scorer in IPL 2022, with 432 runs across 12 innings at an average of 48.

Which year David Warner didn’t play IPL?

Warner was not part of the inaugural edition of the league in 2008, and and then a decade later during the 2018 season. He has been part of the IPL across the rest of the 13 seasons.

For those unaware, Warner was suffering a one-year ban in the year 2018, handed by Cricket Australia for his involvement in the infamous ball tampering scandal during a Test match in South Africa.