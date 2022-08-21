“It’s a relief of other teams”: Irfan Pathan considers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel’s absence as a relief for other Asia Cup 2022 teams

Irfan Pathan considers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel’s absence as a relief: The former Indian all-rounder has taken a dig at the former Pakistani captain.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has taken a dig at former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis around the absence of key fast bowlers from both India and Pakistan’s squads ahead of their high-profile Asia Cup 2022 clash in Dubai later this month.

Pathan’s comments have come a night after Younis opined that Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi not participating in this Asia Cup is a “big relief” for the Indian top-order.

For the unversed, Afridi has been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury. Being a left-arm pacer, Pakistan’s spearhead is expected to have it in him to trouble the Indian batters due to their recent weakness against left-arm bowlers especially as seen in some key matches.

Irfan Pathan considers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel’s absence as a relief for other Asia Cup 2022 teams

Pathan took to social media platform Twitter to mention “relief” will be for other teams taking part in the competition due to the absence of India fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel.

It’s a relief of other teams that Bumrah and Harshal aren’t playing this Asia cup! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 21, 2022

With there being limited India-Pakistan contests in the last decade, intense build-ups are part and parcel of this rivalry. Hence, it wouldn’t be a surprise if more former cricketers jump into similar debates ahead of August 28.

While Bumrah will be missing this intercontinental tournament due to a back injury, Patel is suffering from a rib injury. Both Bumrah and Patel had last played for India during the tour of England just over a month ago. Despite touring West Indies unlike Bumrah (rested), Patel hadn’t played any match due to the same injury.

As far as Asia Cup is concerned, its Qualifiers have already begun in Oman. Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE and Kuwait are fighting for one remaining spot which will be decided by Wednesday.