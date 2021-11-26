Cricket

“See you on the pitch soon”: England’s Barmy Army extends support to Tim Paine after he takes indefinite break from cricket

"See you on the pitch soon": England's Barmy Army extends support to Tim Paine after he takes indefinite break from cricket
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“I can find all types of chips that I use as my motivation”: DeMar DeRozan explains how people’s narrative of him being “washed” ignited his spark to put up an MVP type performance
Next Article
“Michael Jordan was the first hero I ever really had”: McLaren F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo talks about the influence The GOAT had on him
Cricket Latest News
"India might go back to refusing to use DRS": Jimmy Neesham tweets hilariously as Tom Latham survives thrice in Kanpur Test
“India might go back to refusing to use DRS”: Jimmy Neesham tweets hilariously as Tom Latham survives thrice in Kanpur Test

Jimmy Neesham tweets hilariously: The all-rounder from New Zealand saw the funny side of India’s…