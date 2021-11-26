“See you on the pitch soon”: England’s Barmy Army extends support to Tim Paine after he takes indefinite break from cricket

Barmy Army extends support to Tim Paine: England cricket’s supporters club have registered an off-field ‘Spirit of Cricket’ moment.

Barmy Army, England cricket team’s biggest supporters club, have come in support of former Australia captain Tim Paine after he announced an indefinite break from cricket due to mental health reasons this morning.

Paine, who had resigned from Test captaincy last week in the wake of his involvement in a sexting scandal, will no longer take part in the first two Ashes 2021-22 Tests starting from December 8 at the Gabba.

While Paine’s deputy Pat Cummins has been promoted as Australia’s 47th Test captain, the selection committee is yet to name a wicket-keeper batter to replace Paine.

Barmy Army, who took to social media platform Twitter to extend support to Paine, have registered an off-field ‘Spirit of Cricket’ moment by hoping for Paine to return to the field “soon”.

Hopefully see you on the pitch soon @tdpaine36 👊 pic.twitter.com/8fUG3sZIti — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) November 26, 2021

Known for their amusing chants which are aimed at taking digs at oppositions, Barmy Army supporting Paine at a difficult hour is an exemplary move by a fan club.

Barmy Army Time Paine song

Barmy Army, who acknowledged “having fun” with Paine in recent times in their post, were in the news for their X-rated song on Paine a couple of days ago. The starting lines of the song are mentioned below:

Tim Paine was your captain

He had a mobile phone

Advice came in from Warnie

Send a picture of your bone

Time Paine Text exchange

For those who are unaware, Paine had sent unsolicited sexual messages and photo to her the then Cricket Tasmania colleague on the eve of his Test comeback during Ashes 2017-18. As retrieved by Herald Sun, you can read what did Paine text to her former colleague by clicking here.