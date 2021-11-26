Mental health break meaning in cricket: Who will replace Tim Paine after he steps away indefinitely from cricket ahead of Ashes 2021-22

Who will replace Tim Paine: The former Australian captain will no longer be part of the upcoming first two Ashes Tests.

Questions regarding the prospects of former Australia captain Tim Paine taking part in the first two Ashes 2021-22 Tests have ended following him opting for an “indefinite mental health break” from cricket.

The development was confirmed by Paine’s manager James Henderson in a tweet as he expressed concerns for Paine and his wife Bonnie’s well-being. “Confirming that @tdpaine36 is stepping away from cricket for an indefinite mental health break. We are extremely concerned for his and Bonnie’s well-being and will be making no further comment at this time,” read Henderson’s tweet.

Confirming that @tdpaine36 is stepping away from cricket for an indefinite mental health break. We are extremely concerned for his and Bonnie’s well-being and will be making no further comment at this time. — James Henderson (@jahenderson63) November 25, 2021

Paine, who was slated to represent Tasmania in a Marsh Cup match against Western Australia to prove his fitness ahead of the first Ashes Test starting from December 8 in Brisbane, will no longer take part in the match.

“Following discussions over the last 24 hours, Tim Paine has advised Cricket Tasmania that he will be taking a leave of absence from all forms of cricket for the foreseeable future.

“Cricket Tasmania will continue to support Tim and his family both professionally and personally over the summer,” Cricket Tasmania said in a statement.

Mental health break meaning in cricket

Mental health break in cricket is just like mental health break in any other sphere of life. In simple words, it can be defined as a break taken by individuals following intense mental distress.

A break from normal routine work can help an individual in relaxing and rejuvenating mentally. The duration of a mental health break differs from person to person and situation to situation.

Who will replace Tim Paine?

Paine, who was part of Australia’s 15-member squad for the first two Tests, will have to be replaced both as a captain and a wicket-keeper batter. While Australia’s 47th Test captain is expected to be announced today, the selection committee is likely to name one out of uncapped wicket-keeper batters in Alex Carey or Josh Inglis as Paine’s replacement.

While Carey has represented Australia in 83 white-ball matches, Inglis is yet to play at the highest level. Having said that, 26-year old Inglis has received backing from legendary Australian players such as Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting to be Paine’s long-term replacement.

In 45 first-class matches, Carey has scored 2,466 runs at an average of 34.73 with the help of five centuries and 13 half-centuries. Inglis, on the other hand, has scored 2,246 runs at 34.03 including three centuries and 12 half-centuries in his 45 first-class matches.