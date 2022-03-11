Cricket

“She’ll come straight back in”: Matthew Mott confirms Ashleigh Gardner will be back for ICC Women’s World Cup game against New Zealand

"She'll come straight back in": Matthew Mott confirms Ashleigh Gardner will be back for ICC Women's World Cup game against New Zealand
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"I love the referees let Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid talk and didn't tech them up, that's dope": LeBron James cannot hide his excitement seeing the two big men showcase their competitive spirit
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"She'll come straight back in": Matthew Mott confirms Ashleigh Gardner will be back for ICC Women's World Cup game against New Zealand
“She’ll come straight back in”: Matthew Mott confirms Ashleigh Gardner will be back for ICC Women’s World Cup game against New Zealand

ICC Women’s World Cup: Ashleigh Gardner is set to return to the Australian Women’s Cricket…