“She’ll come straight back in”: Matthew Mott confirms Ashleigh Gardner will be back for ICC Women’s World Cup game against New Zealand

ICC Women’s World Cup: Ashleigh Gardner is set to return to the Australian Women’s Cricket Team after recovering from Covid.

Australian Women’s Cricket team is set to welcome their star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner for their next game. Ashleigh Gardner tested Covid positive ahead of the tournament, and she is set to return for the New Zealand game. She was first tested positive in the rapid test, whereas her latest PCR reports also confirmed the same.

Ashleigh Gardner isolated for ten days in Christchurch according to the New Zealand health department laws. Gardner won the Australian women’s cricketer of the year award this year. Gardner is famous for his hard-hitting, whereas her ability to take important wickets makes her an asset. Ashleigh Gardner has scored 571 ODI runs, whereas she also has 43 wickets under her belt.

Ashleigh Gardner will be in the playing 11 for New Zealand game

Australia coach Matthew Mott has confirmed that Gardner will be drafted straight into the playing eleven. Mott said that Gardner is a spinner, and it won’t be a big issue for her to play directly in the game. He also revealed that Gardner is pretty excited to join the squad again.

“Would be different if she was a fast bowler, but as a spinner and where she bats in the order, she would have held her fitness enough during that time and she’ll come straight back in,” Mott said.

Tahlia McGrath, who missed the last game due to a minor injury is also fit for the clash. The addition of Gardner and McGrath will give an exciting variation to the Australian team. Australian team has been brilliant in the ODI circuit, and they would want to continue their domination.

The Aussies have won both of their games convincingly so far. They defeated England by 12 runs, whereas they got a seven wickets win over the Pakistani side. A win against New Zealand will more or less confirm their place in the knockout.