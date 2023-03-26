Shikhar Dhawan Divorce Reason: Why Did Shikhar Dhawan Divorce Ayesha Mukherjee?

Veteran India batter Shikhar Dhawan has a word of advice for youngsters with respect to relationships. Dhawan, 37, has advised the next generation to not marry in haste. Instead, the left-handed batter wants them to spend time with the person of their preference before taking any long-term decision.

“Youngsters, when they get into relationships, they need to experience it. That’s important. They should not take an emotional decision in haste and get married. Spend a couple of years with the person and see whether your cultures match and whether you enjoy each others’ company,” Dhawan was quoted as saying by Sports Tak recently.

Dhawan, who is in the middle of a pending divorce case with Ayesha Mukherjee, is no longer part of the national team. Having last played any form of cricket during India’s tour of Bangladesh last year, Dhawan will be leading Punjab Kings in the forthcoming 16th season of the Indian Premier League.

Shikhar Dhawan Divorce Reason

For the unversed, Shikhar and Ayesha had come in each other’s contact post friendship on a social media platform. It was in October 2012 when the two had tied the knot. Ayesha, who is 12 years elder to Shikhar, had given birth to their first child named Zorawar in 2014.

Although the exact time period when differences started to errupt between the couple can’t be speculated, it was in September 2021 that Ayesha had confirmed divorcing Shikhar on her Instagram handle. While the divorce is yet to be finalized, the two haven’t been on the best of terms of late.

Dhawan, however, refrained from pointing fingers at anyone stating how it was his inexperience in the “field” which led to the fallout of his marriage. According to Dhawan, not being able to see “red flags” in a relationship whilst being occupied as a 26-year old professional cricketer didn’t help his case.

“I failed because the final decision is the person’s own. I don’t point fingers at others. I failed because I was not aware of that field. Right now, my divorce case is going on. Tomorrow, if I want to marry again, I will be much more wiser in that field. I’ll know what kind of girl I need; someone whom I can spend my life with,” Dhawan told Sports Tak.

“When I was 26-27 and I was continuously playing, I was not in any relationship. I used to have fun, but was never in a relationship. So, when I fell in love, I couldn’t see the red flags. But today, if I fall in love, I will be able to see those red flags. So, if I see those red flags, I will walk out. If not, I will carry on.”

DaONE Home – Shikhar and Ayesha’s Home Decor Brand

In October 2018, Shikhar and Ayesha had started their first venture named DaOne Home. In what was a home decor brand, its products such as bed linen, cushions, table linen etc. are available for purchase across online platforms.

“We decorate our own home with a lot of beautiful products that reflect our personalities, for a sense of belonging. And we suppose, there could not have been a better way around this, than to start a label that reflects our core values,” Ayesha had said in a statement back then.