“Shubman Gill ab toh dekh le”: Umesh Yadav pulls Shubman Gill’s leg as Tinder advertisements featuring his name scatter across Nagpur

Team India’s next international assignment will witness them taking on the mighty Aussies in the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy featuring four Test matches.

With the first match scheduled to take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, the city is in all readiness to host both the teams from February 9-13. However, India’s poster boy particularly since the beginning of this year – Shubman Gill, has managed to garner some exclusive space in majority of city’s hoardings.

The ever-popular dating site Tinder, as part of its innovative advertisement strategy decided to cash-in on a recent incident which took place during the post-match presentation of India’s third and final T20I against New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A woman in the stands, holding a banner which read – “Tinder Shubman se Match Karado”, caught the attention of a few Indian cricketers sans Shubman, who then came up with a hilarious reaction which made the video of the same viral across social media.

Umesh Yadav pulls Shubman Gill’s leg

The Tinder advertisements across the city have placed the aforementioned women holding the banner on one half of the boarding, while the other half reads – ‘Shubman idhar toh dekh lo’ (Shubman, have a look here).

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav, who is part of the Indian team squad for the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, took to his social media handle to share a few pictures of the advertisement from Nagpur perhaps with the intention to pull the 23-year-old’s leg.

Poora Nagpur bol raha hai, @ShubmanGill ab toh dekh le pic.twitter.com/9iaW2BBtZY — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) February 3, 2023

As far as the imminent series is concerned, Umesh Yadav, who hails from Nagpur itself, might well have to fight yet again for a place in the playing XI during the first Test, with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj likely to be the first-choice pacers.

In case the management do opt to play a third seamer, left-arm medium pacer Jaydev Unadkat will come into the fray as well.