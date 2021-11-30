“Hope to welcome back some Risers”: SRH thank players for their contribution on IPL Retention Day 2022

SRH thank players for their contribution: Sunrisers Hyderabad have only retained their captain Kane Williamson for now.

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished at the last position on the points table of Indian Premier League 2021 for the first time in their nine-year history in the tournament.

Having qualified for the playoffs for five years in a row (including a title victory in 2016 and finishing as the runners-up in 2018) before this season, Sunrisers have built a sound legacy in the biggest T20 league over the years.

In addition to not playing to their potential, IPL 2021 will also be remembered for Hyderabad unceremoniously dropping captain David Warner midway through the season.

Warner, who is unlikely to be retained by SRH for the next season, is highly likely to be picked by one of the two new franchises in a bid to not let him enter IPL 2021 auction.

While captain Kane Williamson is all but retained, he appears to be their only retained player ahead of IPL 2022 auction for now. If multiple reports doing the rounds are to be believed, Sunrisers couldn’t convince spinner Rashid Khan to get retained as their second player and not first. Clarity on the same will be known by tonight.

SRH thank players for their contribution on IPL Retention Day 2022

On a day when all the franchises will confirm their list of retained players ahead of IPL 2022 auction, Hyderabad took to their social media accounts to thank all the players for their contribution till now.

Readers must note that a franchise can retain a maximum of four players and that there won’t be any RTM (Right to Match) cards available in the auction. In their post, SRH were hopeful of buying back a few players in the auction next year.

We thank the players for their contribution to SRH over the years. This is not a goodbye, as we hope to welcome back some Risers in the auction 🧡#ForeverOrange pic.twitter.com/imZmqNCpIm — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 30, 2021

