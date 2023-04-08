The 14th match of the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium tonight.

Historically, SRH have won almost double the matches won by PBKS in their head-to-head rivalry. Having commenced their IPL 2023 journey with a couple of losses, below mentioned numbers are pretty certain of providing the home team with a lot of confidence.

Speaking particularly of this ground, Sunrisers have maintained a fantastic 6-1 winning record against Kings. Having lost five matches since then, the last time when Punjab had defeated Hyderabad at this venue was almost nine years ago.

Veteran India batter Shikhar Dhawan, who is leading PBKS right now, used to lead SRH back in the day. Furthermore, readers must note that an emphatic 6-wicket victory for the visitors back then still remains the second-highest successful T20 run-chase here.

Unlike Sunrisers, Punjab have won both their matches of this season thus far. Having gained a better understanding of their strengths, one expects them to put an end to a five-match losing streak in this city. It is noteworthy that Punjab have won three out of their last five matches against Hyderabad.

SRH vs PBKS Head to Head Record in IPL History

Total number of matches played: 20

Matches won by SRH: 13

Matches won by PBKS: 7

Matches played in April: 12 (SRH 9, PBKS 3)

Matches played on Sunday: 4 (SRH 3, PBKS 1)

Matches played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: 7 (SRH 6, PBKS 1)

SRH average score against PBKS: 158

PBKS average score against SRH: 143

Most runs for SRH: 91 (Abhishek Sharma)

Most runs for PBKS: 109 (Liam Livingstone)

Most wickets for SRH: 23 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

Most wickets for PBKS: 7 (Arshdeep Singh)

Most catches for SRH: 3 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

Most catches for PBKS: 3 (Shikhar Dhawan & Arshdeep Singh)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).