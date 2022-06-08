Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 2022 tickets booking online: SL vs AUS ticket price and booking process

Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 2022 tickets booking online: The SportsRush brings you the ticket booking details of Sri Lanka vs Australia T20Is.

The T20 World Champions Australia are on the Sri Lankan tour for three T20Is, three ODIs and a couple of tests. Colombo’s R Premadasa stadium hosted the first T20I of the tour, where Australia hammered the Sri Lankan by ten wickets. The bowlers were on the song, whereas David Warner and Aaron Finch did the rest.

This is an important tour for Sri Lanka as a country considering the economic conditions. The first match at Colombo was a success, and the Sri Lankan team would want people to come in numbers at the stadium to make it a successful series.

Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 2022 tickets booking online

There are still a couple of T20Is left in Sri Lanka vs Australia series, and the fans can book their tickets for the same. To book the tickets, the fans can go to the official website of the Sri Lankan cricket, and then they can click on the ticket booking section. Or else, they can directly go to the ticket booking website by clicking this link.

After going on the website, the fans can select the venue they want to book the tickets for. After clicking on the venue, they can select the stand they wish to sit on, and the ticket can be booked after completing the payment.

Not the start we wanted, but we will look to bounce back in the matches ahead. #SLvAUS #CheerForLions pic.twitter.com/ximU8KNUGg — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 7, 2022

The 2nd T20I will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The ticket prices in Colombo vary from LKR 300 to LKR 5,000. Pallekele will host the 3rd T20I match, and the ticket prices in Pallekele range from LKR 300 to LKR 6500.

After completing the booking online, the fans can reach the match venue and collect their physical tickets. The physical tickets cannot be collected on the match day itself. A physical ticket is mandatory to enter the stadium, so the fans must keep this is in mind.