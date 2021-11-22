“Srikar Bharat no short of Alex Carey”: R Ashwin questions Indian media’s underconfidence while judging Indian players during IPL| IPL 2022 mega auctions

R Ashwin questions Indian media’s stereotype while going for Indian players during an interaction ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions

Team India’s all-rounder and premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, is one of the many few Cricketers worldwide who takes keen interest on discussions around the betterment of international Cricket. He also makes an equal amount of effort in promoting women’s Cricket and is often seen advocating for having an equal weightage to be given to the Sport without a particular gender dictating terms.

He also does not shy away from voicing his opinions based on the abundant knowledge he has regarding the game across various platforms, alongside former cricketers and media professionals.

In one of such discussions around the the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auctions, Ashwin questioned the stereotypes of the Indian media agencies and a few experts of the game, when it comes to selecting Indian players.

During an interaction with EspnCricinfo analyst Gaurav Sundararaman, Ashwin questioned the media stereotype and their exhibition of underconfidence on the ability of the Indian players while analysing them.

While discussing around the prospect of having the inclusion of an extra overseas player in the IPL, the 35-year-old seemed pretty unimpressed by the suggestions around the topic by the likes of Cricket turned commentator- Aakash Chopra and a few Indian media agencies.

He questioned their stereotype regarding creating a positive hullabaloo around the overseas players, while downplaying the talent and potential of Indian players.

“Many Indian agencies did comment about taking 5 overseas players (in the IPL). Even Aakash Chopra in a portal spoke about it. With T20 Blast happening, only 2 players are allowed; In ‘The Hundred’, 3 are allowed; Australia has increased from 2.

“In fact, this time in DC (Delhi Capitals), we had shortage of players and we played with 8 Indians. India does not have dearth of talents. It is only the matter of perception. Someone like Srikar Bharat is no short of Alex Carey. Srikar has played a match winning knock for RCB this year. We Indians, aren’t confident of our own people and prefer foreign players instead. India’s sample size and talent are huge. I think the stereotype has to change,” exclaimed Ashwin.

In a continuation from the last episode, @ashwinravi99 ropes in analyst @gaurav_sundar to discuss possible auction retentions by all teams. Does their prediction match yours? Here’s a sneak peek. Show release today evening. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/LYe6l7qzlR — Crikipidea (@crikipidea) November 22, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin marked a return to white-ball Cricket for India after a gap of 4 years against Afghanistan in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in UAE. He performed exceptionally well with the ball during the World Cup, and was selected in the squad which whitewashed New Zealand at Home in the 3-match T20I series soon after.