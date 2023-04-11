Suryakumar Yadav Injury Video: Will SKY Bat in DC vs MI IPL 2023 Match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav registered a tough outing as a fielder in the 16th match of the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight.

Yadav, who erred twice near the boundary, ended up giving away a couple of sixes to DC vice-captain Axar Patel (54). The first instance of the same happened on the penultimate delivery of the 15th over when Patel hit MI spinner Hrithik Shokeen (1/43) for a six over long-off.

Having hit the off-spinner inside out for the second time in a row, Patel yielded maximum results on both the occasions as Yadav misjudged the ball to not even be in a position to attempt a catch.

Yadav faltered for the second time on the fourth delivery of the 17th over when Patel mis-timed a Jason Behrendorff (3/23) delivery to him at long-on. Running towards his right, Yadav found himself in an awkward position before letting the ball go between his hands only to hit above his right eye.

Lucky to have not done any damage to the eye, Yadav had to immediately call out for medical attention nonetheless. In spite of being checked upon by the physio, Yadav had to leave the field right away.

Suryakumar Yadav Injury Video

Suryakumar Yadav seems to have hurt himself while attempting that catch of Axar Patel! #DCvMI #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/0m06aQKbFy — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) April 11, 2023

Will SKY Bat in DC vs MI IPL 2023 Match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium?

It is worth a mention that Indians haven’t put out an official word with respect to Yadav’s injury till now. Although Yadav can be seen sitting in the dressing room with what looks to be a swollen area above his eye, his further participation in this match remains unknown for now.

With Mumbai yet to announce their Impact Player, they could end up bringing in one out of Tim David or Tristan Stubbs in place of Yadav especially if he is unfit to bat.