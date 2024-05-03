“Following Your Footsteps”: Travis Kelce’s Heartwarming Tribute to Brother Jason For $34.25M Chiefs Deal

Jason and Travis Kelce are the NFL’s epitome of brotherly love. From joining the league one after another to facing off in the Super Bowl, the Kelce story has been picture-perfect. The brothers have publicly showcased their love for each other. One image that describes their relationship is the image of the brothers hugging after Travis and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Apart from football, the brothers have showcased a flair for the screen with their podcast, New Heights. And their latest episode displayed their love and support for each other.

While on the podcast, Jason brought up Travis’ latest achievement: his handsome contract with the Chiefs. The tight end will now make a record $34.25 million over two years. The brothers spoke about the contract and how it makes Travis the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. However, as soon as Jason mentioned this, the younger Kelce made an emotional statement about Jason’s achievement. “This is just following your footsteps again and I mean every single time there. Like two years you were the highest paid center.”

And this might not just be about the contract. Through their career trajectories, the two brothers have built an impressive joint resume. Interestingly, the younger Kelce has quite literally followed his brother’s footsteps. Jason got drafted into the NFL in 2011. Just two years after him, Travis followed. When it comes to accolades, Jason won his first Lombardi Trophy in the 2017 season. The tight end too followed suit and won his first ring in 2020. Lastly, Jason had also become the highest-paid tight end in the previous season. This season, Travis Kelce has followed his older brother and has become the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. Furthermore, the tight end went on to reveal the specifics of the contract and spoke about his gratitude to the Chiefs.

Travis Kelce’s Message To Kansas City Chiefs

While on the podcast, the two brothers broke down the contract Kelce recently signed. He spoke about the yearly earnings and how long he’ll be with the Chiefs. The extension will make sure that Travis appears in the Chiefs red until 2027. Furthermore, this also means that the tight end will get $17.125 million per year for the next two years. While on their podcast, Travis also went on to thank the whole Chiefs organization for the faith they have in him.

He said, “I am so freaking thankful to Brett Veach, Mark Donovan, Coach Reed, Big Red I love you big guy, and obviously Clark Hunt. Man, the Hunt family has been absolutely unbelievable to not only myself and this Kansas City community but they’ve just been so generous since I’ve been here and making it feel like home.” The tight end made sure he thanked the organization owners as well for their hospitality and faith they’ve put in him for the past 12 years.

All in all, the tight end was overwhelmed by emotion and made sure he showcased his love and gratitude for his team. It only remains to be seen how the tight end will perform in the upcoming season and how well he’ll justify his contract.