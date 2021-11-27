Suryakumar Yadav IPL 2022 team: Why Mumbai Indians did not retain Suryakumar Yadav ahead of IPL 2022 auctions?

Suryakumar Yadav IPL 2022 team: As per reports, the star MI batter is unlikely to be retained by the franchise before IPL 2022 auctions

The five-time champion and the most successful franchise of the lucrative Indian Premier league (IPL)- Mumbai Indians are perhaps going through a challenging time upon deliberating the players they should retain or omit from the current squad.

With the deadline (November 30) for submitting the retention players list coming close, the star-studded Mumbai Indians side would certainly have to make some tough calls, with only 4 players allowed to grab the retention spots.

Apart from the Delhi Capitals– who officially announced their 4 retained players on November 25, no other franchise has come up with an official announcement, with only a few confirmed names and other tentative names been disclosed so far.

As for MI, if reports are to be believed, it is their star batter at the top order- Suryakumar Yadav who is the player likely to not make the cut as far as the retentions are concerned.

Suryakumar Yadav IPL 2022 team: Why Suryakumar is unlikely to be retained by MI?

As far as the sure shot retentions are concerned, reports suggest that MI’s incumbent skipper Rohit Sharma might grab the first retention spot followed by speedster Jasprit Bumrah likely taking the second spot.

As per the news media outlet The Indian Express, negotiations with the Windies batting star Kieron Pollard is underway and if everything falls in place, he might be the third retained player by the Indians.

Trusting the credibility of the above mentioned source, it is the left-handed batting sensation- Ishan Kishan, who will in all likelihood take the 4th retention spot.

Suryakumar Yadav thus, might go under the hammer, wherein MI would reportedly give it their all to buy back their successful batter.

An injury-marred and out-of-form Hardik Pandya might also join Yadav in the auction table, unless they are drafted in by the two new IPL franchises in Ahmedabad and Lucknow by the end of December this year.

It is worth of a mention that Suryakumar Yadav was MI’s second highest run-scorer in IPL 2021, with a total of 317 runs under his belt in 14 innings, at an average of 22.64 while striking at 143.43 in the process. The Indians had failed to qualify for the playoffs this year.