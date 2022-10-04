“Surya’s form is a matter of concern”: Rohit Sharma jokes around after being questioned on India’s areas of concern ahead of T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma jokes around post the match while answering team India’s areas of concerns after losing the third T20I versus the Proteas.

Having already clinched the series with wins in the first two T20Is, team India bowed down during the final match of the series versus South Africa at the Holkar Stadium in Indore by 49 runs.

After David Miller’s master class during the second T20I, South Africa found a new hero this time around, as Southpaw batter Rilee Rossouw (100* off 48) smashed his maiden T20I ton, while taking full advantage of the shorter boundary dimensions at the venue tonight.

Team India bowlers had a poor outing for the second consecutive game tonight, as they were yet again brutally hammered across all parts of the field, with the Proteas registering a mammoth total of 227/3 on the scoreboard after being invited to bat first.

In reply, India got off to a poor start, with skipper Rohit Sharma (0 off 2) getting Out on the second delivery of the chase. In the absence of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (27 off 14) and Dinesh Karthik (46 off 21) did come up with eye-catching cameos, but it had to last longer for the team to get near the target.

Rohit Sharma jokes around after being questioned on India’s areas of concern ahead of T20 World Cup

While Russouw was fittingly adjudged the ‘Player of the match’, Suryakumar Yadav was awarded the ‘Player of the series’ for smashing a couple of half-centuries during the first two T20Is.

During the post-match presentation, however, upon being asked to spell out the team’s areas of concern leading to the imminent T20 World Cup in Australia, Rohit Sharma decided to dispel the seriousness of the question by hilariously responding that Suryakumar’s form is the matter of concern.

He however, further did stress on the bowling concerns, wherein he and the management are still looking for options in the powerplay, middle and death Overs, especially with Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the World Cup.

“We need to look at lot of things. Surya’s form is a concern (laughs). We have to look at our bowling, what more options we can find in the powerplay, middle and death. We were playing two quality sides, have to go back and see what better we can do. It will be challenging and we need to find answers, still working towards that,” Rohit remarked.